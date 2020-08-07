NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers are taking to the streets to enforce the city's mask mandate.
Friday night, MNPD says the issued 20 citations to people not complying with the mask mandate. One man was also arrested for refusing to wear a mask; he also had an outstanding assault warrant.
Officers on Broadway Friday night issued 20 citations to persons not complying with the mask order and made 1 arrest of a man who refused to wear a mask and who also had an outstanding assault warrant. The enhanced mask enforcement initiative continues Sat afternoon & evening. pic.twitter.com/vFhhk7r9xy— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 8, 2020
Three teams of eight officers are out on the streets with an additional six officers on ATVs to patrol transpotainment vehicles. Officers plan to be out on Broadway until about midnight; all bars should close at 10 p.m.
Even with the mandate and threat of citations, some still made their way to Broadway Friday.
“We decided we were going to come anyway. We were going to come and enjoy our time and wear the masks and enjoy my friend’s 50th birthday and her daughter’s 21st,” says Natalie Andress of Arizona.
A few friends from Florida were also in town. They don’t agree they should have to wear the masks but say they’ll follow the order to not cause a problem or get a fine.
“I don’t think if you’re walking outside in the fresh air you should have to wear a mask. I think that, I understand if you go inside places but to have to wear it outside, it’s hot, it’s on and off, and I don’t think it’s necessary,” says Jennifer Petree.
Her friend Sheila Bragin adding, “I think we’re more concerned about getting in trouble than we are about getting COVID. So if you have a fear of getting sick then wear your mask and if you don’t have a fear, which most of us don’t, we’re not going to wear our masks unless we really have to.”
Police say they've made it abundantly clear to officers on how to handle situations and citations. Police also say sometimes people surpass the need for a citation and have just been arrested.
In a Metro Council meeting Tuesday, MNPD said officers on Broadway have also been labeled as ambassadors for the city, such as by posing for pictures with visitors and letting people sit in their cars.
However, police have made it clear their role will be different during the pandemic.
Anyone who violates the mask mandate could face a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Officers will be back at it Saturday afternoon and evening as police continue to bump up their enforcement of the mask mandate.
