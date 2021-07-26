NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to investigate a shooting in East Nashville after a homeowner confronted someone for breaking into their vehicle.
The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Hanover Road around 6:40 a.m.
According to police at the scene, everyone involved is in custody and expected to be okay.
News4 is at the scene working to gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.