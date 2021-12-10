NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Security will be heightened with Metro Nashville Schools on Friday due to an online threat that began circulating on Thursday.
According to an online post, an unknown person was planning to arrive at East Nashville High School at 7:30 a.m. and Maplewood High School at 8:30 a.m. to begin shooting.
The post has been shared by parents and students online, but investigators and school officials are still not sure who made the original post.
An email was sent to parents from the schools saying:
We’ve been alerted to a social media post that threatens violence at school this morning. I found about this at 10:07pm last night and immediately responded. We do not yet know the person who is alleged to have originally posted this message, but I alerted the Metro Nashville Police Department to start an investigation, and we will have additional security at the school this morning during arrival to ensure the safety of students.
Schools across the country often see threats that never materialize and are meant to scare other students or cancel classes, but we still must treat every potential risk seriously while they are being investigated. If the person who posted this message was a student, they will face disciplinary action, and if anyone knows more specifics about the origin of this post, please let us know.
We are committed to student safety at East Nashville Magnet High and will continue to do everything we can to ensure our students are able to learn in a safe environment.
Metro Nashville Police are working with the schools to investigate the incident.
More details of this incident will be shared here as they are made available.
