NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating bomb threats at Nashville Christian School on Wednesday morning.
According to police, several threats were made against the school, the first on Tuesday evening. The second threat was made around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
The school has dismissed classes for the day and students have been sent home.
News 4 will update as more information is made available.
