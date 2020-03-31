Accident or crime scene cordon tape
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - MNPD Officers are on the scene of a homicide in North Nashville Tuesday morning. 

The call came in around 4:15 a.m. at the Best Value Inn on Brick Church Pike near W. Trinity Lane. 

One man in his 30's was shot and killed at the scene.

Police say at least one shooter fled from the scene in a blue Chevy Traverse.

News4 has a crew at the scene and will bring you further information as it is made available.

