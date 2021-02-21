NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are working to investigate a shooting that has left one person in critical condition.
The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Sunday evening in the 300 block of Harding Place.
At this time, there is no suspect in custody, according to police.
Stay with News4 as we gather further information on this incident.
