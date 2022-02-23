NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police investigate a shooting in Antioch on Wednesday afternoon.
Homicide Unit detectives identified Julio Delima, 38, as the man killed in a fatal shooting in the 3300 block of Ezell Road at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses told police that they saw a black Nissan Altima and a small gray four-door vehicle facing each other when the driver of the gray car got out and fired shots into the Nissan.
Officials identified Delima as the driver of the Nissan and said he attempted to drive off. The Nissan traveled a short distance before stopping on Bakertown Road.
Delima was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where Metro officials said he succumbed to his injuries.
MNPD is still investigating the motive for the shooting and has not identified any suspects.
Anyone with information about Delima’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.
