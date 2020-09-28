NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As Metro officials continue to work to fill the seat of Chief of Police for Metro Nashville Police, Interim Chief John Drake pushes forward to help reshape the force.
The main topics of the town hall were more transparency and more diversity within the police force.
Drake plans to sign a written agreement this week ensuring the Community Oversight Board is able to have the access needed to investigate complaints against the force. This is what the community originally voted for.
"We are ready to move forward and let them do their work. I 100% believe in giving them the ability to do their investigations and one they have to have the Memorandum of Understanding," said Drake. "They have to have access to records and we've come to that conclusion."
Drake also spoke on police reform and defunding the police.
At this time, Drake says the MNPD is still down 80 officers, and cutting funding would put them even further behind.
While he is working to put together a strong team, Drake is looking to diversify the force by hiring more woman and African Americans.
He said in the town hall that of the over 1,500 officers, only 161 were women while 156 are African American.
Police reform is a big belief for Interim Chief Drake, and says especially when it comes to responding to mental health crisis.
