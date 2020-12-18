NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After the March tornado tore through the Tennessee State Prison, Metro Nashville Police had to find a new spot for this year’s Christmas basket delivery. Now, they are switching gears to serve more families this Christmas than ever before.
Bicycles, boxes of toys, and baskets of food are filled by officers inside the MNPD West Precinct, to make sure families in need have Christmas covered.
“As you can see, our operation is huge,” says Sgt. Jessica Ware. She stocks and shops down their aisles of donations for area families in need.
“The families are picked by officers in the field and we know their situation isn’t great,” Ware says.
“When it got hit, we had no idea where we would go,” says Commander Harmon Hunsicker.
This is the 60th year for the program, who had to find a new home after the March tornado. That didn’t stop the officers from bringing Christmas to families this holiday season.
“Usually, we go out to 250 households. I’m very confident that this year will be the largest year that we’ve ever had,” says Commander Hunsicker. “These look like a bunch of random boxes around me, but they are actually customer built for each family by calling and asking what their kids are into.”
Each family gets one box of toys, four baskets of food, and a bike. One of the food baskets is for cold food that’s shipped on Christmas Eve morning, which includes meat, fruits, and vegetables. They also have separate boxes for the elderly and emergency families in need.
“About 3 hours later (on Christmas Eve morning), this whole place will be empty,” says Commander Hunsicker. “And then we’ll be preparing for next year.”
MNPD officers will meet at the West Precinct location at 6AM Christmas Eve morning. Officers will bring the baskets of food and boxes of toys to each family.
