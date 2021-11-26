Update: Per MNPD 10-year-old Lena Graves has been located safe and unharmed at a relative's home in the Edgehill community.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are working to locate a 10-year-old they say ran away from her South Nashville home Thursday night.
Lena "Chloe" Graves is wearing black pants with either a red jacket or gray hoodie.
If you see Lena, you are asked to call 615-862-8600.
