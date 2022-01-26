NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged the driver from the fatal crash in Antioch on Wednesday morning.
According to police, Alexander Nwaibe, 61, will be charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated child endangerment, and two counts of aggravated child neglect upon his hospital discharge.
Police say that Nwaibe's 4-year-old son was killed in the crash while his 3-year-old daughter was injured.
Police said two children were ejected from Nwaibe's 2012 Mercedes GL4 that crashed on Bell Road, near Hickory Hollow Parkway.
Police on the scene said it appears children were not wearing seatbelts and speed was a factor.
MNPD's fatal crash team is investigating, and News4 will update as more information is made available.
