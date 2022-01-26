Metro Police said a child was killed in a crash near the intersection of Bell Road and Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch this morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged the driver from the fatal crash in Antioch on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Alexander Nwaibe, 61, will be charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated child endangerment, and two counts of aggravated child neglect upon his hospital discharge.

A father is now facing homicide charges after a crash this morning killed his four-year-old son. His son and daughter were ejected from the vehicle.

Police say that Nwaibe's 4-year-old son was killed in the crash while his 3-year-old daughter was injured.

Police said two children were ejected from Nwaibe's 2012 Mercedes GL4 that crashed on Bell Road, near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Police on the scene said it appears children were not wearing seatbelts and speed was a factor.

MNPD's fatal crash team is investigating, and News4 will update as more information is made available.

