NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested and charged the father in the crash on Wednesday morning that killed his 4-year-old son.

61-year-old Alexander Nwaibe was arrested after he was released from the hospital and charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated child endangerment, and two counts of aggravated child neglect upon his hospital discharge charges.

The arrest comes after Nwaibe crashed his SUV on Bell Road, near Hickory Hollow Parkway on Wednesday morning, causing his two children to be ejected from the vehicle. His 4-year-old boy later died at the hospital and his 3-year-old daughter was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Nwaibe was traveling a high rate of speed and the children were not in secured seats or wearing seatbelts. Nwaibe showed no signs of impairment, according the report.

Nwaibe was released from the hospital on Wednesday night and was arrested by Metro Police. He spent the night in jail and was granted bail Thursday morning.