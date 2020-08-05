NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police say enforcement of the mask mandate will look different this coming weekend.
“This Friday and Saturday will be very clear to anyone who’s in the downtown area that the police are out, the police are enforcing, and as needed, as necessary, we will issue citations. And if we have people who aren’t cooperative or there’s other situations involved, we’ll make an arrest if we have to,” says Captain David Leavitt.
MNPD says they plan to have more officer downtown for the initiative.
Deputy Chief Damian Huggins saying, “it’s time to take it to another level with more enforcement through citations if we’re not getting compliance.”
During a Metro Council Committee meeting Wednesday afternoon, police officers were asked why citations were not written to anyone for not wearing a mask.
One of the reasons given from Captain Leavitt being, “Although we haven’t given any citations or any citations haven’t been written, except to transpotainment, several folks have gone to jail for non-compliance and their level of intoxication. They bypassed a citation and went to jail.”
The officers also say it's because it's been a different role for officers, who are dealing with new people walking by each day. This makes it even harder to enforce the mask mandate.
Leavitt also saying, “this is a very different role for them and due to the current climate around the country with police, they’re kind of in a weird position right now. But I want to make it clear to everyone on the meeting that it has been made abundantly clear to them that unless someone has a legitimate exception to the mask ordinance, that [officers] are to issue citations.”
Thirty officers will be on Lower Broadway, divided into three teams of eight. The 24 officers will will be on foot, patrolling Broadway from 3:30 p.m. to midnight.
The remaining six officers will be on ATVs conducting mobile enforcement; this includes stopping and citing any transpotainment vehicles still operating.
Police expect staff from the Metro Health Department, Transportation Licensing Commission, Beer Board and the Fire Marshall's Office to join them on Broadway Friday and Saturday. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office will base its mobile booking vehicle in Riverfront Park on both nights.
Clear signage on Broadway reminds people that wearing a mask is part of the law.
People who violate this order could receive a Metropolitan Government citation for adjudication in Environmental Court, or a State of Tennessee criminal misdemeanor citation. Under state law, violation of Metro Health's mask order in a Class C misdemeanor.
Another issue the officers were asked to address included house parties like one from over the weekend in East Nashville.
Captain Leavitt says he wasn’t a responding officer there, however, “I think it’s important to keep in mind that we’ve had house parties long before we had COVID and we have existing ordinances on the books related to loud music, related to pedestrians blocking roadways and sidewalks, related to illegally parked vehicles and from my understanding that’s kind of how they addressed it. Towing cars, ticketing cars, moving them off the sidewalk and that’s kind of how that broke the party up .”
As far as the legality of breaking up the party, Deputy Chief Huggins says, “the 25 person limit on private property is enforceable, but here are the conditions; it must be with the owner’s consent to enter the property or with a search warrant.”
