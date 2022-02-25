NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced Friday that the MNPD would be enforcing a significant change in Nashville policing across all eight precincts to combat violent crimes.
To combat the rising levels of violent crime around the city, Chief Drake said in a statement that the officers within the eight precincts will transition to 4-day 10.5-hour work shift Monday effectively, replacing the current 5-day 8.5-hour times.
In addition to the new shift times, Chief Drake said that effective Monday, eleven precinct detectives will be repurposed to the Violent Crimes Division formed last Dec. to focus on identifying and apprehending those responsible for non-lethal shootings in Nashville.
“The new shift schedule will increase officer visibility in neighborhoods during peak times, enable officers to get to citizen calls more quickly, and, we believe, reduce crime,” Chief Drake said.
The new schedule will also provide three overlapping shifts during 24 hours. The evening and overnight details will be on duty between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., a four-hour overlap during which 24% of violent crime occurred in 2021.
The new MNPD shift times are as follows:
- Day Detail: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Evening Detail: 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Overnight Detail: 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Chief Drake added in his statement that the new shifts would also benefit officers by giving them three days off each week to spend more time with their families in what is a demanding and often stressful profession.
MNPD officials also said that a separate squad of eleven Violent Crimes Division detectives is already investigating personal and business robberies and has made multiple arrests over the past three months.
