NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a company that says they will “Solve your Roofing Problems."
But Sgt. Michael Warren with the Fraud Unit at MNPD says that’s not what he’s hearing from consumers in Middle Tennessee.
“It was surprising cause I've heard of this vendor, well before we received the case. Seen commercials on it. And that would've been somebody I would've probably called too cause it appears to be a reputable vendor. And it's just really concerning that people are being deceived like that,” Sgt. Warren said.
Saturday, James Kenton, who police say, is the owner of Tennessee Metal Roofing, was charged with Home Improvement Fraud after a man living in Antioch made a complaint.
“The complaint came in that the gentleman needed a roof done on a private property. They went out and gave him a quote and after giving him a quote they came back and after giving him the quote they came back with much more than what their original estimate was,” St. Warren said.
“What we see a lot is..these border on civil and criminal, and not all home improvement issue is a crime. But we do have statues to protect homeowners. And so, in this case. It does meet the criminal statute because he was given the amount of time and he WAS totally refused a refund of his down payment."
Sgt. Warren also tells News 4 that Kenton is no stranger to these allegations.
"During that research, we did come across information that other incidents had occurred in other states up the East Coast,” Warren said.
News 4 reached out to James Kenton’s attorney Joe Calvert.
“I don’t know how the MNPD could possibly know who the owner of an incorporated business is,” Calvert said.
Calvert argues that the family listed by police had the option to cancel the job and they failed to exercise. He also says that he’s still waiting documentation and proof from police that shows Mr. Kenton is the owner of the specific metal roofing company.
“Show me the proof! Okay, I think they’re back pedaling,” Calvert said.
Calvert also provided the following statement and documentation.
“I attach the Tennessee Metal Roofing Inc. Certificate of Authority and the Stephens option to the cancel the job that they failed to exercise. Meanwhile, I await any documentation that shows Mr. Kenton is the owner of the specific Tennessee Metal Roofing, Inc. corporation in any status other than a partial shareholder, information to which the police would not have access. I would also want to see any proof of “intent”, which is required by the statute. We have a postmarked envelope with an undated letter attempting to cancel after performance of the contract began and rescission period expired. Moreover, I would like to know if the person at MNPD is a lawyer with authority to give legal advice. Meanwhile, we still have not seen a properly executed warrant, which suggests that the arrest of Mr. Kenton was de facto unlawful.”
