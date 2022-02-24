NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville, Youth Services detectives are working to locate a Nashville mother and her five children Thursday who are believed to be together despite a court order prohibiting such.
Officials are looking for Jaqueline Mangrum, 38, who is presently charged in a July 2021 case with one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of aggravated child endangerment.
According to court documents from Sep. 2021, Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn ordered that if Mangrum posted bond, she would have no contact with her children unless through court-approved supervision.
Youth Service detectives said they have learned that Mangrum picked up the children from an out-of-county relative in Jan. and has not been heard from since.
MNPD authorities said they now consider the children to be endangered. Officials said they believe Mangrum is known to frequent low-budget hotels/motels.
Bench warrants for Mangrum’s arrest were issued Feb. 16th, charging her with failure to appear in court in the child endangerment case as well as other criminal cases for which she was initially arrested in 2019 and 2020.
Anyone with information on Mangrum or her children Ricky Rush, 11, Julien Mangrum, 10, Madelyn Mangrum, 5, Kenslye Sterna, 7, and Syprena McEwen, 6, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.
