NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville announced Friday a death from Sep. has been ruled as a homicide.
On Sep. 26, 2021, officials said a passerby discovered the body of Kenneth Williams, 57, on the ground on Lewis Street with traumatic head injuries.
Authorities said Williams had been dead for several hours before he was found. Metro detectives said initially they could not find any witnesses or video surveillance. Still, detectives learned from a third-party source that Williams’ injuries might have been caused during a physical fight as the investigation continued.
Metro detectives said the motive behind the assault, and the suspect's identity remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on Williams’ death or who may be responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.