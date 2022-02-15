NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville detectives are working to identify a suspect who is responsible for a Feb. 11th shooting.
East Precinct detectives said they are trying to find the suspect responsible for a shooting on South 4th Street that left a 29-year-old man injured.
Authorities obtained video footage of the incident that showed the shooter chasing the victim with a handgun before firing multiple rounds, striking him in the ankle.
Detectives said they believe he fled in a black Nissan Altima from the scene.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
