NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville East Precinct detectives investigate a Monday morning shooting.
According to police at the scene, there was a shots fired call that had come out earlier in the night. When police arrived, they did not find any signs of a shooting.
Just after 4:30 a.m., in the 100 block of Dellway Drive, people inside a home saw a vehicle crash into a tree with a man dead inside and called police.
Police said the driver was going down Dellway Drive when he was shot and killed, causing him to crash the car.
News4 is at the scene gathering further information.
