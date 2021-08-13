NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced that detectives are investigating the murder of an unidentified man whose body was found on Friday, by a Metro Water crew.
Police said the Metro Water crew found the body in the roadway near 431 35th Avenue North at the end of the street.
According to police, the victim appears to be a man in his late 20s and had been shot to death.
Police added they believe the young man was driven to the location shot and killed and left in the street.
