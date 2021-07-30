NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - MNPD announced that TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives arrested a man Friday for the death of 20-year-old Dontario Graham.
Police said detectives arrested 21-year-old Jasun Patterson for the July 10 murder of Graham outside of the Chicken Coop on Capers Avenue.
Police said 20-year-old Dontario Graham was shot and taken to the hospital in a private car, where he died.
BREAKING: TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives a short time ago arrested Jasun Patterson, 21, for the July 10 murder of Dontario Gragam, 20, outside of the Chicken Coop on Capers Avenue... pic.twitter.com/BiROYGiqsN— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 30, 2021
