NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police officers have been spreading joy on Christmas Eve for more than 60 years now. Some officers and volunteers woke up before the sun to load up cars and deliver toys and food to 391 families in need.
“I was up at 3 a.m., said Police Chief John Drake. "Other officers were up before me, and no one is complaining. They are all happy to be a part of this program so it’s exciting."
They spent hours loading up cars with toys and food. Volunteers delivered the treats to Nashville families who have been struggling to put food on the table for their kids and their pets.
“Historically we’ve done children and families, but this year we are doing dogs, cats, and a couple of rabbits too," Drake said. "So, we are trying to reach any and every family we can however we can to make an impact on their lives."
Some volunteers, like Summer and Mike Combs, said the Metro Nashville Police Department's annual Christmas Basket Program is going to become a family tradition.
“It’s a wonderful thing to do, and it’s really giving meaning to the season,” Summer Combs said.
Mike Combs said it's been extra rewarding to deliver baskets of food and bags full of toys with his family.
“For me, I was unfortunately on the other side of this growing up so doing this actually makes me feel full," Mike Combs explained. "If that makes any sense."
Drake added, “I’d say Nashville is a tale of different cities. There’s a city that’s doing well. People are coming here. They are excited about what Nashville has to offer but then there are people that are struggling. People that are looking forward to these toys, looking forward to this food."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.