NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Chief Steve Anderson of the Metro Nashville Police Department has announced Deputy Chief John Drake will be leading MNPD's Community Services Bureau.
Police say Drake will assume the position on Tuesday, June 16, replacing Deputy Chief Brian Johnson who is retiring later this month. The Community Services Bureau includes over 900 officers and detectives assigned to MNPD's eight precincts across Nashville.
Drake was appointed Deputy Chief over the Support Services Bureau on July 1, 2017. He currently is in charge of aviation, canine, mounted patrol, SWAT Team, School Resource Officers, special events, MDHA Task Force, secondary employment unit and the surveillance and technical support unit.
Before being appointed as Deputy Chief, Drake served as commander of the Central Precinct, supervising lieutenant over the Hermitage Precinct’s Investigations Unit, and as a patrol sergeant and officer. He is a 32-year veteran of the MNPD.
Drake has also been the Deputy Chief supervising protest-related activities since May 30th, as Johnson was out of the city at that time.
Johnson, a 27-year MNPD veteran, began planning for retirement in April and informed Chief Anderson of his decision on June 1. Johnson was appointed Deputy Chief on January 11, 2013, and has overseen all precinct operations since then (along with the department’s Special Operations components prior to the creation of the Support Services Bureau in 2017).
Before his role as a Deputy Chief, Johnson was commander of the Madison Precinct, supervising lieutenant over the Central Precinct’s Investigations Unit, and as a patrol sergeant, Field Training Officer and officer.
Johnson will oversee the Support Services Bureau starting Tuesday, through the end of June.
Chief Anderson will appoint a new Deputy Chief by June 30.
