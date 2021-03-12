NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 31-year-old woman died, and a Metro Police Officer is in stable condition recovering after a shooting in North Nashville on Friday morning, police confirmed.

Police confirmed East Precinct Officer Josh Baker was shot in the parking lot of Dollar General near the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Chief John Drake spoke to News4 this morning outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He spoke with Officer Baker and says he is resting comfortably. Drake also noted that he believes Baker did everything he could to de-escalate the situation.

According to Metro Police, Baker, a 14-year veteran of Metro Police, conducted a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet Camaro. Police said the owner of the car had six outstanding drug warrants and so, Baker approached the vehicle.

"He learned that the owner of the car, the person with the outstanding warrants, was not the person driving and a situation devolved from there into a shootout," Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the driver, who was identified as 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert, and Baker exchanged fire. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

"Officer Baker returned the fire, and both persons were hit," Aaron said.

Baker suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his torso and was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center. At last check, Metro Police said Baker was in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt.

Dozens of officers were standing outside the emergency room doors. An unidentified woman was seen being escorted by police into the hospital.

Metro Police confirmed that Holbert was rushed to Skyline Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

News 4 talked with Holbert's mother, who said she was on the phone with her daughter just before the shooting. She said Holbert called to let her know she had been pulled over and added her demeanor was calm and casual.

"I don’t think my daughter shot him and why does she have multiple gunshot wounds," Holbert's mother said. "I’m not understanding how did this turn into a shooting and all it was is you pulled her over because you looking for the person the car belonged to. That’s my issue. And they need to explain it to me tell me like I’m a fourth grader why is my daughter dead?"

Metro Police said Holbert fired the first shot. Aaron said Baker was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting. On Friday night, in an effort to be as transparent as possible, police released footage from Officer Baker’s body-worn and in-car cameras. To see the footage, click here. (WARNING: The video is graphic and could be disturbing to some.)

"I know the Nashville community has Officer Baker in their thoughts and prayers, as they do for the other person involved here," Aaron said. "We would ask for those continued thoughts and prayers. Officer Baker's family, his wife, and his parents have been notified."

Aaron said Baker is a "legacy police officer." His father Danny Baker was the East Precinct commander in prior years and was also a captain with this police department.

TBI said the investigation into the shooting "remains active and ongoing."

"TBI Agents and Special Agent/ Forensic Scientists continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration," TBI said in a release on Friday.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said "his thoughts and prayers are with Officer Baker and with the families of everyone involved.”

“What happened today is a reminder that being a police officer anywhere can be a dangerous job," Cooper said in a statement on Friday.

Dollar General released a statement on the shooting.

"At this time, we are referring all inquiries on this matter to local authorities as to not hinder their ongoing investigation," company said on Friday.

