Body found downtown Nashville
WSMV/Nickie Jennings

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A body was discovered around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in the downtown Nashville area.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the body of a man, possibly in his late 50s, was found near the Walk Of Fame area of Demonbreun Street.

Police on scene believe this may be a death from natural causes, although, this is still an open investigation.

This story is developing and News4 is heading to the scene to gather more information.

