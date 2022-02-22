NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A body was discovered around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in the downtown Nashville area.
According to Metro Nashville Police, the body of a man, possibly in his late 50s, was found near the Walk Of Fame area of Demonbreun Street.
Police on scene believe this may be a death from natural causes, although, this is still an open investigation.
This story is developing and News4 is heading to the scene to gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.