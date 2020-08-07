NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers are taking to the streets to enforce the city's mask mandate.
Police tell News4 officers cited 16 people Thursday night and gave nearly 400 verbal warnings. In total, three teams of eight officers are out on the streets.
Police say they've made it abundantly clear to officers on how to handle situations and citations. Police also say sometimes people surpass the need for a citation and have just been arrested.
In a Metro Council meeting Tuesday, MNPD said officers on Broadway have also been labeled as ambassadors for the city, such as by posing for pictures with visitors and letting people sit in their cars.
However, police have made it clear their role will be different during the pandemic.
Six other officers will be out on ATVs to patrol transpotainment vehicles. Officers plan to be out on Broadway until about midnight; all bars should close at 10 p.m.
Anyone who violates the mask mandate could face a Class C misdemeanor charge.
