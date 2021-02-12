NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have confirmed the bullet that killed a 21-year-old man while running from police on Wednesday came from his own pistol.

Police say ballistic testing was completed on Friday morning and showed the sole shell casing recovered at the scene off Claiborne Street was fired by the pistol Markquett Martin was carrying.

An autopsy examination reported that Martin died from a single gunshot that entered the right side of his head. Officials say impact testing revealed his gun would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

PD: Man dies after shooting himself during chase in Nashville A 21-year-old man is dead after police said he was running from Metro officers and shot himself on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers who were involved in the chase say they were flagged down by someone in the area of JC Napier Homes that Martin had a gun. When officers "approached Martin to speak with him, he ran from them," police said.

Police said "officers gave chase, during which Martin fell and dropped a gun." Martin ran across a field where officers yelled for him to drop a .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine. Police said no officers fired weapons or used any force.

Martin was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.