NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are working to identify two suspects Wednesday who have been reportedly posing as Amazon delivery employees.
East Precinct Detectives said the two suspects burglarized a home on Marshall Street Saturday. According to surveillance video, the suspects pretended to deliver a package to the doorstep of the home around 3 p.m. before they forced entry through the front door.
Authorities said that the two were then seen on camera walking out with a black watch box containing numerous, valuable time pieces.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 to be eligible for a cash reward.
