NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police detectives executed an undercover operation that resulted in the arrests of four men on Thursday.
MNPD’s Human Trafficking division brought in Michael Swales, Williams Joy, Stetson Brown and Darin Slater after they agreed to provide women for prostitution and drove them to meet undercover detectives at a hotel off Rosa Parks Blvd.
According to the release, detectives tracked down the men through internet sex ads.
All four men are facing felony charges of promoting prostitution and Joy faces additional charges of felon in possession of a handgun, cocaine possession, and gun possession during the commission of a felony, according to Metro Police.
Members of End Slavery Tennessee, Thistle Farms, and the Nashville Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition were on-hand to assist the women encountered during this operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.