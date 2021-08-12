NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a woman after she was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness for a vehicle crash that killed her passenger.
Police said 21-year-old Mevelyn Wyatt was driving with 21-year-old Leander Collier in the passenger seat when they crashed into another vehicle on Andrew Jackson Parkway and Tyler Drive.
An investigation shows that Wyatt was driving a Nissan Versa over 70 mph in a 40 mph area while passing vehicles in a continuous center turn lane when she collided with the other vehicle.
Police added that Collier was not wearing a seatbelt was fatally injured. The two occupants in the other vehicle were not critically hurt.
