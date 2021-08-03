NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - MNPD have arrested the suspect accused of slashing a store clerk's throat in Green Hills early Tuesday morning.
Police say 43-year-old John L. Walker Jr. attacked the clerk at the 7/11 on Hillsboro Pike while he was sitting outside the store and was approached by Walker.
Police said suspect and Walker talked for a moment before the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the clerk's throat.
The clerk is currently in the hospital in critical, but non-life-threatening condition, according to police.
Police said they expect to Walker to be charged with attempted murder during the night.
BREAKING: The stabbing suspect, John L. Walker Jr., 43, has just been arrested off Abbott Martin Rd. Detectives expect to charge him during the night with attempted murder. https://t.co/LX8aB7kiC6— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 4, 2021
