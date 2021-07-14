NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives with the MNPD's TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) arrested a man for the July 7th shooting of another in J.C. Napier public housing.
Police said 33-year-old Derrick D Holt is charged for supposedly misidentifying and shooting a 39-year-old victim in the groin; believing the victim to be someone else.
Detectives were able to use surveillance footage to identify Holt and put out warrants for his arrest.
Police said Holt is charged with felony aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.
According to police, Holt drove to apartments at Nocturne Drive to hide inside from police. Ultimately he complied with the police when asked to come out.
Holt had prior convictions of robbery and felony cocaine possession and is being held on an $88,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.