NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced that 50 of its recruits are nearing graduation at the end of August.
MNPD said its class of 50 new officers with finish the academy on August 26th. The police department added that an additional 35 men and women recruits have just begun their academy process to become the next line of new officers serving in Metro.
The police department encouraged others who wish to follow in their footsteps to apply online and that they are actively hiring new positions.
Training is nearing an end for the soon-to-be police officers on the left, a class of 50, who graduate from the MNPD Academy on Aug. 26. Meantime, training began Monday for the 35 men & women on the right. Their graduation will be in Feb. We're hiring! https://t.co/zotCVlKIRu pic.twitter.com/psuC0KId3r— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 17, 2021
