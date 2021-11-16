NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting from Monday night.
Police say the incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. when a 16-year-old male was dropped off at Meharry Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
The wounded male later died, according to police.
Police are looking for the driver, who did not stay after dropping off the juvenile.
News4 will update this story as more information is made available.
