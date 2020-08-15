NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced officers issued nine citations and made one mask-related arrest while enforcing the city's mask mandate Friday night.
Police say officers also gave over 1,000 warnings.
Officers will continue enhanced enforcement in areas of downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon and evening.
This includes areas such as Broadway, Demonbreun Street and the Gulch.
Officers Fri night enforcing the mask requirement gave more than 1,000 warnings, issued 9 citations and made one mask-related arrest. Enhanced enforcement on Broadway, Demonbreun St & the Gulch continues this afternoon/evening. https://t.co/Pjfj4eBTnB— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 15, 2020
