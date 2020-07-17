NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for four men in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday night.
Police say the four men in the surveillance photos are strongly believed to have information surrounding the circumstance of the murder of 23-year-old Tykeem Franklin, who was shot in his apartment at Pebble Creek Circle.
The four men were recorded by surveillance camera inside the apartment complex.
Anyone able to identify the men or has information on Franklin's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or click here to submit an online tip.
