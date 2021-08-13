NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after three people were shot at the Kroger in Germantown on Friday night.
According to the Metro Police sergeant at the scene, officers arrived on the scene at 800 Monroe St. around 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered victims who had been injured after a shooting.
Police said all people injured in the shooting have non-critical wounds. Authorities took two to Nashville General at Meharry Medical College, police said.
No suspects are in custody at this time, and the scene is still active.
News 4 has a crew on the scene. Stay tuned with News4 for updates on air and television.
