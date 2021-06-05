NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed multiple people have been shot at a Days Inn on Saturday in north Nashville.

Authorities arrived Brick Church Pike around 5:15 p.m. shortly after being dispatched.

An officer at the scene said all victims at the Days Inn were under 18-years-old. Police added that all 3 were transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

News4 spoke to witness Devin Guilliams who said he was planning on staying at the Days Inn motel but changed his mind after today's incident.

"We made our reservation last night and then we show up and there's a whole crime scene here three people have been shot," Guilliams said. "Then when we tried to get the money back for the reservations and everything we were charged a 35 dollar fee which I don’t think is kind of right cause we didn't expect to show up to a crime scene."

Guilliams added, "I've got a seven year old, a two year old and a newborn and having this kind of environment around my kids isn't proper."

No word has been given on the 3 victim's conditions. Police are continuing to investigate the crime scene.

Stay tuned with News4 for updates.