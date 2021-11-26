NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night.
The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of Torbett Street around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
"There are three deceased persons inside. All three are young men, late teens, and early twenties. We are still working to identify them," MNPD Spokesperson Kristin Mumford said at the scene.
The survivors include three adults and one 13-year-old, Mumford said. They were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and are in stable condition.
"Suspect information is being sorted out. We're working to find out exactly what happened prior to the gunfire," Mumford explained. "There was no forced entry. A couple of guns had been recovered. We're pursuing leads and interviewing and talking to people."
Police were on the scene throughout the night and Saturday morning as they continued the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers.
