NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued 18 citations and made three arrests for non-compliance with the Metro Health Department's mask mandate on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The announcement comes as MNPD concluded Day #2 of stricter enforcement of the city's mask mandate. 

This comes after officers issued 16 citations, made one arrest and gave 400 verbal warnings Friday. 

Three teams of eight police officers were on foot doing walking patrols, while six additional officers were on ATV's conducting mobile enforcement, including stopping and citing any transpotainment vehicles still operating. 

Police were joined on Broadway by staff from Metro Health, the Transportation Licensing Commission, Beer Board and the Fire Marshal's Office. 

