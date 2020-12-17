Oswaldo Corado-Callejas
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 16-year-old has been charged in a murder that took place outside a Tornado Bus Station in Nashville on Wednesday. 

Metro Police says the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Nolensville Pike when Lee V. Turner Jr., 22, was shot and killed. 

Officials tell us 16-year-old Oswaldo Corado-Callejas was taken into custody on Wednesday night after witnesses gave investigators information on his getaway vehicle. 

During an interview, Corado-Callejas reportedly implicated himself in the shooting saying that Turner was sought out in retaliation for comments he made against a gang, according to Metro Police. 

He was booked into juvenile detention. Officers are anticipating at least one additional arrest tied to the shooting. 

