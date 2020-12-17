NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 16-year-old has been charged in a murder that took place outside a Tornado Bus Station in Nashville on Wednesday.
Metro Police says the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Nolensville Pike when Lee V. Turner Jr., 22, was shot and killed.
Officials tell us 16-year-old Oswaldo Corado-Callejas was taken into custody on Wednesday night after witnesses gave investigators information on his getaway vehicle.
During an interview, Corado-Callejas reportedly implicated himself in the shooting saying that Turner was sought out in retaliation for comments he made against a gang, according to Metro Police.
He was booked into juvenile detention. Officers are anticipating at least one additional arrest tied to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.