NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is listed in critical condition after being shot while walking out to their car Monday morning.
The shooting occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Dempsey Drive.
According to police on the scene, neighbors say they saw a vehicle drive up, shoot the unidentified man, then drive away.
News4 is on the scene working to gather further information. We will update this story as new information is made available.
