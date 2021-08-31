I-24 deadly crash at Bell Road
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash south of Nashville in Davidson County.

According to TDOT, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-24 east between Haywood Lane and Bell Road.

The road has been opened back up to allow traffic through the area.

Metro Police are on the scene investigating.

As conditions continue to be rainy and slick throughout the day, stay up to date on road conditions for your Tuesday commutes on our 4WARN Traffic map.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019.

