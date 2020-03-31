NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- "Unfortunately over the coming weeks and months my story will not be unique," says Peggy Flanagan. However her story is unique because Flanagan is the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota and since her brother Ron Golden passed due to complications of COVID-19, she's had to be there for her state.
"Ron is a marine and so he would’ve said ‘Girl you’ve get back to it’ and so that is, at least right now, what I am trying to do, is to ensure that we’re doing everything that we can in Minnesota to protect folks from COVID-19 but I look forward to being able to properly memorialize my brother in Tennessee and then up here in Minnesota," says Lt. Governor Flanagan.
Flanagan shares that just because they were family, doesn't mean they always saw eye to eye, "We used to give each other a really hard time because our politics are completely different. He was very conservative, I am not." But family was most important to Ron.
"It was very clear towards the end of my Dad's life where my Dad was hospitalized, Ron dropped everything, he got in a car, came up to Minnesota from Tennessee. He was with my dad in the hospital and then when we made the really difficult decision, when my Dad decided to return home for hospice care, Ron was there the whole time. Taking care of details, taking care of everyone else in the family and he said it was the honor of his lifetime, his duty as a marine to stay with my dad until he walked on, until he was buried. And he honored that promise and that commitment because that was the kind of man that he was."
Flanagan's father passed away at the end of January so Ron's death comes just two months later. Ron was a father, uncle, and grandfather, "He was this big Native American man, really tough and big teddy bear." The Lt. Governor also says Ron's wife Josie intentionally made the decision to share Ron passed away due to complications of COVID-19 because, "she said he would want some good to come out of out of his death which is really to make sure folks know that even if you don’t have symptoms, where you think I’m pretty healthy, it won’t be that bad, that there are people like Ron who have compromised immune systems, he was battling cancer, and who frankly need us to care about them too, and people are more vulnerable to this disease."
Ron will be cremated and Flanagan says Josie will bring his ashes from Tennessee to Minnesota so he can be near their Dad.
Ron was Tennessee’s second COVID-19-related death.
