Major League Soccer players have approved a new collective bargaining agreement that will allow for the league to return this summer with a tournament in Florida.
The Major League Soccer Players Association announced the ratification of the CBA on Wednesday morning. Players had approved economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts last weekend. The league countered the proposal from the players and set a Wednesday deadline for ratification.
“Today’s vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides players with certainty for the months ahead. It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love,” the MLSPA said announcing the agreement.
The new CBA runs through the 2025 season. The sides had agreed to a five-year CBA in February through 2024, but that had not been ratified as the virus spread.
The season was suspended March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams had played just two games.
Details of the Florida tournament were still under consideration but the league’s 26 teams and limited staff would be sheltered at hotels with games played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.
