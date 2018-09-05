What’s next now that the Major League Soccer stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville has been approved?
Those living and working in Wedgewood-Houston are getting ready for a makeover.
Some are thrilled, others not so much.
When the owner of Red Bicycle Coffee shop decided to put up shop on Nolensville Pike, he had an inkling something big was on the horizon in south Nashville. According to employee Brandon Whittington, he was right.
"I think it was an added bonus. I don't think it was really the main driving force for us to move to a new location, but it was a happy coincidence,” said Whittington.
The added bonus Whittington is talking about is the new Major League Soccer stadium approved by Metro Council Tuesday night.
"I think it's going to bring this area up even more than what is going on right now," said Whittington.
While the coffee shop and next door 312 Pizza Company are still unique to the stretch of road lined with used car lots, Whittington thinks soon they won't be.
"I think we're just seeing the early stages on this neighborhood and its transformation for sure," said Whittington.
Just down the road there is a different sentiment about soccer.
"Right city possibly, but it's definitely the wrong location," said Lin Tacker.
Tacker owns Army Surplus, also on Nolensville Pike.
He said the feel of the neighborhood is about to flip, something no one around here asked for.
"The fairgrounds got a vibe, the old buildings, the flea market. You know everything does not have to be new and shiny. It doesn't have to be steel and chrome. People like that," said Tacker.
He is also worried about the traffic.
According to a Metro study, traffic around the fairgrounds is expected to increase by 28 percent.
"I envision people will drive up here to see us possibly and go forget it and go on, that's what I see," said Tacker.
The traffic study calls for adding a new intersection on Nolensville Pike.
TDOT would be in charge of that, but a spokesperson said no one from the city has even mentioned it to them.
