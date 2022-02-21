NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
Authorities detected a bomb threat on social media Sunday night that was targeted at the High School. School officials released this statement.
School officials told News4 they have let the students, staff, and faculty go back into the building due to no immediate threat being found.
Metro Nashville Police are still investigating the incident for suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.