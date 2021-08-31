MNPS Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fight near MLK Jr. Magnet School had the building locked down briefly Tuesday afternoon. An MNPS spokesperson says a fight took place at Watkins Park, which is near the school. They tell us the fight did not involve any MLK Jr. students, but it did involve a gun. 

The lockdown was initiated shortly before school let out at 3 p.m. and was listed about 45 minutes later. 

