It was the perfect patio for taking in the city while eating a nice meal.

Now Nashville has lost another favorite as Jackson's closed in a spot seeing a whole lot of change.

"When I was seven years old, I lived up the street," said longtime resident Kathleen Carlton. "I'm not going to tell you how old I am, but that was a long time ago."

There are many reasons Hillsboro Village has the hearts of Carlton and Joby Saad, her son.

“There's the Village Cleaners that we go to all the time," she said, mentioning a familiar old sight.

They're as shocked as anyone about the closing of Jackson's.

"What?!" one woman gasped as she walked up to the locked door of the restaurant. "Oh, that makes me so sad!"

A sign on the door explained the business had a rocky start and finish but had enjoyed all the time between.

"I pretty much brought all my dates here," said Saad. "I've dated a lot of different girls, but we've all come to the same place, Jackson's."

Jackson's is just one example of a whole lot of Hillsboro Village change.

It wasn't long ago Boscos, Sam's Sports Grill, Sunset Grill, BookMan and BookWoman stood on the stretch.

"A lot of my life is changing," said Saad.

"My parents would not believe what's happened to the city," added Carlton.

Council member Burkley Allen told News4 she's looking for tools to maintain those longtime businesses as rent gets higher. She said an urban design overlay is in place to keep neighborhood associations involved in what comes in. Allen said that effort is to keep the character of the area authentic. Allen added, while many changes to Hillsboro Village have been expected, she didn't forsee the closure of Jackson's.

Carlton and Saad said they know change in a growing city is just the nature of the beast, but they love seeing the familiar things that are left including Pancake Pantry.

"I saw Bedtime for Bonzo with Ronald Reagan down here at the corner theater," said Carlton. "Can you believe that? I'm really telling on myself. Yeah. I love Nashville. It will always be home to me, and I love the Village."