FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Mitsubishi will introduce itself to the Franklin community on Friday.

A networking event is being held at the Williamson County Chambers of Commerce to introduce Mitsubishi, which is moving its headquarters to Franklin later this year.

The event will be held at the offices at 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.